BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $15.22 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 90.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 585,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 278,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after buying an additional 1,554,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after buying an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 51.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,123,000 after buying an additional 1,792,621 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Scotiabank downgraded ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.