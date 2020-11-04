BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,271 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Raymond James worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Raymond James by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after buying an additional 708,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 75.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,877,000 after buying an additional 318,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $15,732,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 212.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 719.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 144,121 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

