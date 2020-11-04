BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.97 Million Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Godaddy worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 272.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 258.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Godaddy during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $74.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.86. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a positive return on equity of 50.04%. The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 10,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $807,470.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,104 shares of company stock worth $5,686,970. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

