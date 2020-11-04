BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.56 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Autohome worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,813,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.49.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.