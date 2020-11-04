BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $10.17 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,773 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $503,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,140.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

