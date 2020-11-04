BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,933 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Clorox by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.31 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.