BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,744 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of VMware by 85.2% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.08.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

