BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 141,836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

