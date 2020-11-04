BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $58.34.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

