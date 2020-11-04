BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 63,806 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,806 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIW stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

