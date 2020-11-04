BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,573,295 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1,083.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $13,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,632,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 334.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 280,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 216,220 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.70. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

