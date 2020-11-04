BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 127,349 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 243.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,349 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 141.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 102.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Hologic by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of HOLX opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

