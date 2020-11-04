BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 84,812 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Howard Hughes by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.61. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $129.74.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

