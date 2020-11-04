Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $6.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.87.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $96.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,435 shares of company stock worth $5,373,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

