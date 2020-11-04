BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 34.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BLK opened at $629.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.48. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $666.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

