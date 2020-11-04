Bitcore (BTX) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and QBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,795.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.98 or 0.02776197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.27 or 0.01712715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00383257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00850855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00384657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00034289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,449,507 coins and its circulating supply is 17,948,548 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Exrates, QBTC, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

