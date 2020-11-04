BidaskClub Upgrades United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after acquiring an additional 133,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,128,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,832,000 after buying an additional 225,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,895,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,139,000 after buying an additional 134,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,871,000 after buying an additional 431,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

