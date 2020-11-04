BidaskClub Upgrades iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IQ. New Street Research lowered iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA downgraded iQIYI from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.44. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 118.55% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in iQIYI by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

