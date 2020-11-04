BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.49. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $21.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2,832.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 373,923 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

