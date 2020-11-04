BidaskClub Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Group upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.43 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

