BidaskClub Upgrades Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Group upgraded Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.50.
NASDAQ COHR opened at $123.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth $22,501,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
