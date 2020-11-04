BidaskClub Upgrades Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Argo Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ ARGO opened at $38.23 on Friday. Argo Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Argo Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Argo Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Argo Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Argo Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argo Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 72,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

