BidaskClub Lowers Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 135.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 67,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,413,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 636.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 246,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $4,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

