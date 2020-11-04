BidaskClub Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

APLT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.58). Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,006.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,469 shares of company stock worth $937,072. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 269.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 41.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

