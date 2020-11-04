BidaskClub Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.13.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $16,905,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,571 shares of company stock valued at $39,673,486. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.