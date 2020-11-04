Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.82 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

