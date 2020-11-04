BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.93%.

BGC Partners stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.52. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.