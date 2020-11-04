BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BGC Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BGC Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.93% and a net margin of 2.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 566.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

