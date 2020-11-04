B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect B&G Foods to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

