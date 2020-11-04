BetaShares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (CRED.AX) (ASX:CRED) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.05

BetaShares Australian Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (CRED.AX) (ASX:CRED) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$26.72.

