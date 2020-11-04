BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 11,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. BEST has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BEST’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 42.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

BEST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

