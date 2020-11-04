BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 11,580,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Shares of BEST stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. BEST has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.69.
BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. BEST’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
BEST has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.
BEST Company Profile
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
