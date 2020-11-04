Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €50.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.84.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

