Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €50.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.50 ($47.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.84.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

