Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BNFT stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $25.50.
About Benefitfocus
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.
