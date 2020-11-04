Benefitfocus (BNFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. On average, analysts expect Benefitfocus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BNFT stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

