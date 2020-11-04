Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $420,570.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Jane Huang sold 3,128 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $729,042.96.

On Friday, August 28th, Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.21, for a total transaction of $726,630.00.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average is $218.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $322.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Beigene by 30.8% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Beigene during the third quarter worth $34,344,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beigene by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Beigene by 69.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Beigene by 415.4% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

