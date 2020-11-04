Beacon Securities Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA)

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) – Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altagas in a report issued on Friday, October 30th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

ALA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.21.

TSE:ALA opened at C$17.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

