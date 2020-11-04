BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion.

BCE opened at C$53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.45. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of C$46.03 and a 12 month high of C$65.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.8325 dividend. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.84%.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Scotiabank cut BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

