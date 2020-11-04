Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) received a €61.00 ($71.76) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.21 ($79.07).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

