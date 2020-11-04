Barrington Research Weighs in on IAA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAA in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 148.99% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 175.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 193,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,527 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in IAA in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

