Barrington Research Trims Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Target Price to $16.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Shares of Harsco stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $5,467,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harsco by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 171,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harsco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 162,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
