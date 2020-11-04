Barrington Research Trims Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Target Price to $16.00

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after buying an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at about $5,467,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harsco by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 171,678 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harsco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 162,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.