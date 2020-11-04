Barrington Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for 2U in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($2.26) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.31). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for 2U’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

2U stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

