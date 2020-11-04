Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BZUN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Baozun in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

