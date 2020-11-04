Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,176,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 18,152,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,806.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.