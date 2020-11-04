Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $140.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

Shares of BIDU opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Baidu by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Baidu by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

