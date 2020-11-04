Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Position Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,311 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,323,000 after purchasing an additional 237,988 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth $208,226,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 12.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after acquiring an additional 180,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.88.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

