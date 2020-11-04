B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2020 earnings at $84.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

NYSE TMHC opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after acquiring an additional 345,287 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after acquiring an additional 109,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

