B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

