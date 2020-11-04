B. Riley Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDR. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.