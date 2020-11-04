B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

ILPT opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

