B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $17.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q4 2020 earnings at $17.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

CTO stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $67.64.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.59).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $514,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at $322,000.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

