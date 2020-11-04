Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 688,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.
Axtel Company Profile
