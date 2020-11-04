Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in October

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,600 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 688,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Axtel has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

