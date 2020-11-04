Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AX. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

